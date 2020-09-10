Ruth C. Edwards
Ruth Carolyn Edwards, 74, of Bluemont, Virginia died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Ms. Edwards was born May 18, 1946 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Jesse Vernon Courtney and Ruby Ernestine Baugher Courtney.
She was a well-known horse trainer in Middleburg, Virginia.
She is survived by a brother, Robert E. Courtney of Boonsboro, MD.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
