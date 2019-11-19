Ruth Chapman Orndoff
Ruth Chapman Orndoff, 93, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Orndoff was born in 1926 in Boyce, Virginia, daughter of the late Roy and Edith Chapman. She retired from O’Sullivan Corporation after many years of service. Mrs. Orndoff enjoyed solving word puzzles, watching the Redskins (win or lose), and watching game shows; but her favorite program was “Dancing with the Stars”.
Her husband, Clary Vance Orndoff, preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving is a daughter, Doris L. Alexander and a son, Robert G. Lofton; son-in-law, John Lynn; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Mrs. Orndoff was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce E. Lynn and brothers, Delmar and Edgar Chapman.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.