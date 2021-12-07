Ruth Deloress Bayliss Rinker, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on December 4, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Rinker was born in 1933 in Virginia, the daughter of the late Vergie and Carl Melvin Bayliss. She retired from Winchester Medical Center in the X-ray Department.
Mrs. Rinker was an avid reader and she loved to travel, especially to Florida beaches. She enjoyed flowers and hummingbirds, collecting books and artwork. Mrs. Rinker had a fondness for elephants, jewelry and computer technology. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She married Harry Bruce Rinker Jr. on April 20, 1951, in Kernstown, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Diane Jean Ritenour (Jeff) of Capon Bridge, WV, Donna Lee Gleaton (Gary); son, H. Bruce Rinker III of Staunton, VA; grandchildren, Wendy Ritenour Littrell (Bucky) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Tiffany Johnson (Austin) of Front Royal, VA; great-grandchildren, Chase Littrell, Hunter Littrell, Bailee Johnson and Caiden Johnson; brothers, Bob Bayliss (Peggy) and Charles Bayliss (Carolyn) sister Shirley Plummer all of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by sister, Mary Mallow, brother-in-law Sam Plummer; brothers, Eugene, Philip, Donald and James Bayliss.
Services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.