Ruth E. Loughborough

Ruth Elizabeth Loughborough, 82, of Boyce, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Mrs. Loughborough was born December 2, 1938 in Loudoun County, Virginia, daughter of the late John William Franklin and Ruth Elizabeth Welsh Franklin.
From the very beginning Ruth dedicated her life to God and was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church.
She operated Berryville Farm Supply for 62 years. "Mrs. Ruth" was passionate about the farming industry and loved working with people. She retired in 2020.
Her husband, Richard Franklin Loughborough, brother, Bill Franklin, sister, Jean Franklin, and nephew, Ricky Loughborough all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Franklin (Pat) of Clear Brook, VA; three nieces, Bobbie Shimp (Jerry), Cheryl Franklin, Linda Ralston (Bill); and a nephew, Larry Loughborough (Vicky).
Ruth was kind and soft spoken. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
