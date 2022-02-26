Ruth Elaine Bowers Bly Ruth Elaine Bowers Bly 82 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Bly will be laid to rest privately. The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Bly was born in Strasburg, VA on June 6, 1939, the only child of William Statton and Gussie Gertrude Hockman Bowers. Ruth retired for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and a member of the Strasburg Women of the Moose and the Winchester Eagles. Ruth survived cancer twice, had a love for her many dogs over the years, and was passionate about her baby blue 1964 Mercury Monterey convertible.
Survivors include her only daughter Trudy Kerr (Merle) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren Michael Kerr, William Hughes, and Summer Kerr and one great granddaughter Lylah Lynn Hughes along with her beloved dog Baby Doll.
Memorials may be made to Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 3462, Winchester, VA 22604.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences atwww.stover-funeralhome.com
.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Bly.
