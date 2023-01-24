Ruth Elaine Miller
Ruth Elaine Miller of Winchester and wife of Gordon Francis Miller passed away January 20, 2023. Mrs. Miller was born April 25, 1933, in Shenandoah County. She was the daughter of the late Hosea and Clara Alice Irwin Miller.
A funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jerome, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Pastor John Sound will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 26th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Surviving with her husband, whom she married on July 15, 1956, is a daughter, Diana Anderson of Stephens City and husband, Clifton Anderson Jr.; son, Steven Miller of Winchester and wife, Deborah Miller; three grandchildren, Clinton Anderson and wife Jessica Anderson of Stephens City, Cynthia Keefer and husband Eric Keefer of Cross Junction, Virginia, and Stephanie Miller of Winchester; and four great-grandchildren, Aden and Eliza Anderson of Stephen City, Logan Miller of Winchester, and Jax Keefer of Cross Junction, Virginia. Mrs. Miller is also survived by one brother, Rodney Miller, and one sister, Evelyn Poland of Edinburg. She had two brothers and one sister deceased.
She graduated in the class of 1952 from Edinburg High School and was the Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the National Beta Club. She was chosen to go to Girl’s State VPI Blacksburg, Virginia, and was Edinburg Honorary Fire Chief at the Apple Blossom Parade in Winchester, Virginia. She achieved many more honors in her years of school. She graduated from Shenandoah Business College and Benchoff School of Music. She was organist for Bethany Lutheran Church for a number of years.
Mrs. Miller was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was active with many of the church functions. Most of all, she enjoyed making the Communion Bread. She is a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and Woodmen Life.
She was employed with the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company for several years and then became a homemaker, which was her pride and joy taking care of family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and taking care of her flowers.
Contributions may be made to Pius and Rebecca Miller Memorial Fund, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Pallbearers will be Richard Coffman, John Coffman, Ronald Miller, David Barb, Curtis Barb, and Gary Dellinger.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Service Branch, Edinburg.
Online condolences may be left at valleyfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.