Ruth Etta Owens Elliott, 87, of Broadway (formerly of Winchester), died Saturday, Dec. 11, after a short struggle with colon cancer.
Mrs. Elliott was born May 3, 1934 in Frederick County, to C.J. Owens and Lucy Hoover Owens. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1953.
She married Harry William Elliott Jr. on June 12, 1955, in Stephenson. They lived in the Winchester area until relocating to Strasburg in 2010, then later moved to Broadway in 2016. The couple was married for over 66 years.
She is survived by her husband, a son, Ronald Elliott and his wife, Diana Elliott of Broadway, a niece, Lucy Parkinson and her husband, Mark Parkinson of Winchester, and a great-granddaughter, Jessica Funk of Broadway.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents, are a brother, Lawrence Owens; a sister, Helen Chrisman; a sister, Dorothy Kremer; a sister, Betty Owens and a sister, Pauline Welch.
Funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 16th at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
