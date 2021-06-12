Ruth (Fletcher) Baker “Ruthie”
Ruth (Fletcher) Baker, 88, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 peacefully at home.
Ruth was born in 1932 in Winchester, VA to the late Holmes and Vallie (Kump) Fletcher. She was a graduate of Handley High School. She worked and retired from C&P Telephone Company as an Assignment Clerk. Ruth was a member of Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church where she was very involved and belonged to the WOG (Women of Grace) at the church. She was also a member of the Pioneer Club through work. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved going to Myrtle Beach, working out at the gym and cooking her family’s favorite foods.
Ruth married Willard M. Baker, Sr. on March 24, 1957 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband Willard are her sons, Mark W. Baker (Hope) and Will M. Baker, Jr. (Sherry); brothers, Ralph Fletcher, Roy Fletcher (Marilyn) and Roland Fletcher (Susan). Ruth had 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rhoda “Peg” Frye and her husband Ed; brother, Russell Fletcher and his wife Shirley and Ruth’s sister in law Hazel.
A visitation will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10am with a funeral service following at 11am, all held at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, Winchester, VA. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Davey Ermold.
Arrangement being made at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel
