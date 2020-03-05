Ruth G. Roby
Ruth G. Roby, age 79, of Winchester, VA and formerly of Maysville, WV passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Spring Arbor while under Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
She was born January 10, 1941 in Keyser, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Lester Marvin Roby and Edith Mae (Buckbee) Roby.
Ruth graduated from Petersburg High School in 1958. She was a Registered Nurse at Winchester Medical Center for over 35 years. She worked at Shoney’s Restaurant as a hostess for several years. She was Methodist by faith.
Ruth is survived by several cousins and friends including special friend, Ellen Irene Kirby and family.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Schaeffer Funeral Home with Rev. Beth Jacobson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, WV.
Memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to the Petersburg High School Scholarship Fund, 89 Riverview Drive, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg, WV.
