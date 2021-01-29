Ruth Hinkins Renner
Ruth Hinkins Renner, age 93, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Renner will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch.
She was born in Strasburg, VA on September 10, 1927 a daughter of the late Robert Kerns and Vallie Victoria Funkhouser Hinkins. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir for many years. Ruth graduated from Business School in Winchester, VA and then worked for Keister Publishing in Strasburg, VA for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Osborne Heishman “Ozzie” Renner and two brothers Fred Hinkins and Robert “Bobby” Hinkins. Ruth was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Ruth is survived by two special friends, Odie Whittington and Patty Sheetz.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 156 W. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ruth Hinkins Renner.
