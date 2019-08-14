Ruth Lee Ritter Barton, 76, of Stephenson, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Barton was born December 28, 1942 in Berryville; the daughter of the late John E. Ritter and Frances Locke Ritter. She was a phone clerk for The Winchester Star for over 20 years. She attended Winchester Church of God.
She is survived by her children, Vincent Barton and his wife, Jennifer of Stephenson, Jeffrey Barton and his wife, Vicki of Martinsburg, WV, Vicki Custer and her husband, Craig of Stephenson, and Timothy Barton and his wife, Elizabeth of Winchester; two sisters, Juanita R. Perrins of Glen Allen, VA and Frances R. Kershner of Delmar, DE; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Amazing Grace Fellowship Church at the Woodmen Life Building, 109 Boundary Lane, Winchester with Pastor Phillip Roby officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester, Frederick, Clarke SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
