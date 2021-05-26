Ruth Long Kelsoe
Ruth Long Kelsoe, 82, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ruth was born in 1939 in Pulaski County, VA to the late Elbert Riley and Lucy Elizabeth Long. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring and doing for others and even extended that care to others that were in the same nursing home as her. Ruth also enjoyed crafting and loved all animals.
Ruth married Robert Edgar Kelsoe on August 4, 1960 in Christiansburg, VA, Robert preceded her in death in 2009.
Surviving are Ruth’s children, Debra Rhinehardt, Charles Kelsoe and Stephen Kelsoe; granddaughter, Sarah Rhinehardt; son-in-law Scott Rhinehardt; sister, Lois Lancaster (David); cousin, Gwen Jones; and honorary daughter, Vanessa Culp.
A visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5PM with a funeral service at 7PM, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Friday May 28, 2021 at 10AM.
Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to any animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
