Ruth Mae Cary of Winchester, passed away in her home. She was the daughter of the late Mildred and George Cary.
Ruth’s three sisters include the late Mary Tolliver, and Carolyn Cary.
Ruth is survived by her sister Georgia Jordan who lives in Texas.
A service will be held for Ms. Ruth at Grace Community Church at 2 p.m., on Monday, November 25th.
