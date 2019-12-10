Ruth P. Lam

Ruth Phillips Lam, 101 ½, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
Mrs. Lam was born April 19, 1918 in Woodstock, Virginia, daughter of the late James Arthur Phillips and Pearl Alice Romick Phillips.
She was a homemaker and a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church.
Her husband, Ralph Thomas Lam, preceded her in death on April 3, 1992.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Lam Mader of Sanford, FL and Terri Lam Taggart of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Mark Taggart, Brian Taggart, Derek Mader and Amber Mader; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Three brothers and a sister all preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Kernstown United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
