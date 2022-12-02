Ruth Vaughn Fleming Ruth Vaughn Fleming born October 24, 1932, daughter of the late Floyd Vaughn and Gladys Vaughn Hollingsworth, passed away early Friday, November the 25, 2022.
Ruth was born to Floyd Mervin Vaughn and Gladys Estelle Shank in Luray, Virginia, but spent most of her childhood in Woodstock where she graduated from Woodstock High School in 1954. Following high school, Ruth attended nursing school at the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with an R.N. in 1954. She met her late husband Charles Anderson Fleming while in nursing school and they married in 1954. The two remained married until Charlie’s death, September 1, 2017. Ruth made her home for over 60 years on North Braddock Street in Winchester Virginia. She made a career in nursing and worked for the Winchester Medical Center until her retirement after 39 years.
Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Winchester for over 60 years and a member of the Woodmen of the World for over 50 years. She was also an avid bowler for 45 years.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Charles V. Fleming (Luann) of Winchester, Bryan K. Fleming (Georgia Andrews) of Stephenson and Dennis D. Fleming of Stephens City; two grandsons, Eric Fleming of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jonathan Fleming (Amanda) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Donald Vaughn of Woodstock.
Ruth’s final years were spent living with her son and daughter-in-law on a family farm. There she would spend much of her time rocking on the porch enjoying the sun and watching the horses she grew to love so much.
In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made to the Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network at SVERN.org or PO BOX 527, Winchester, Virginia 22604 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1pm in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
