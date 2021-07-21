Ruth Virginia Barley
Ruth Virginia Barley, 92, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Winchester, VA.
Ruth was born July 20, 1928 in Stephens City, VA the daughter of the late Harry L. and Emma Sloat Fishel. She graduated from Stephens City High School in 1945. She married Franklin M. Barley February 2, 1947 in Stephens City. Before retiring, Ruth was an operator for C&P Telephone Company. She loved playing bridge, reading books, and completing word finds. She was a big Orioles baseball team fan. She had a special love for her family and had a strong faith in God. She was an active member of Stephens City United Methodist Church since 1948.
She is survived by her children; Ronald W. Barley (Connie) of Mineral, VA, Martin W. Barley (Cathy) of Winchester, Joyce B. McKee (Ramon) of Winchester, previous daughter in law (Roger Barley); Melissa Bunting (Bob), 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 7 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Franklin Barley, Ruth was preceded in death by her son; Roger W. Barley, brothers; Andrew Fishel and Charles Fishel, and sister; Rebecca Meehan.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Stephens City United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00am with Pastor Bass Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Stephens City United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.