Ruth Virginia Braithwaite
Ruth Virginia Braithwaite, 97, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday morning at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care in Winchester.
Ruth was born January 4, 1926, in Kearneysville, West Virginia, the daughter of Thomas Edward Cox Sr. and Eva Crim Cox. She was a member of Market Street U.M.C. Ruth worked as a Home Health Care Giver prior to retiring at age 76. She never retired from being a devoted Mom and Granny.
She is survived by four children: Terry Braithwaite, Lana Davis and spouse Boyd, Dana Braithwaite and Edward Braithwaite, all of Winchester; four cherished grandsons: Thomas Davis (Meredith) and their daughter Gabby, Justin Davis (Rebekah) and their family Lexi and Gabe, Adam Braithwaite, Eric Braithwaite (Jessie) and their sons Locke and Ash; her favorite niece Heidi Miller (Randy) and their family Nick and Jenna (Grant) and their daughter Harper; and her loving care givers Suzie, Valerie and Doris.
Ruth is preceded in death by her former husband Clayton; two siblings: Thomas Edward Cox Jr. and Betty Jo Cox Feather, and daughter in-law Joyce Braithwaite.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.
A funeral service will be held in Winchester on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel at 1:00 pm. with Pastor C. Steve Melester officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Thomas Davis, Adam Braithwaite, Justin Davis, Eric Braithwaite, Dana Braithwaite, Edward Braithwaite, and Terry Braithwaite.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601
