Ruth Virginia Fogle, 99, formerly of Winchester passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Front Royal. Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Pastors George Bowers, Dale Ramsey, and Chris Seiders will officiate. Burial will follow at Massanutten Cemetery in Woodstock.
Ruth was born October 4, 1919 in New York, and was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Craun Bowers, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wunder Fogle, Jr., and a son, Richard Harold Fogle.
Ruth received her LPN degree from Dowell J. Howard Vocational School and was a private caregiver, nanny, and homemaker.
She is survived by 3 children, Charles David Fogle and wife Laura of Winchester, Barbara Jean Fogle of Winchester and Franklin Wayne Fogle and wife Dr. Karen Wade of Winchester; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Bowers, Dale Bowers, J.B. Bowers, Franklin Fogle, Danny Miller, and David Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fort Valley Church of God, 12023 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, Va. 22652.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
