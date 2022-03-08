Ryan Thomas Romano Ryan Thomas Romano was born sleeping on March 6, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center to Joseph and Pauline Romano.
Along with his parents, Baby Ryan is survived by his brothers, Joseph Romano and Michael Romano; sister, Dolores Romano; maternal grandparents, Tom and Noreen Walker; paternal grandparents, Mario and Lee Romano; aunts, Kathleen Housewright (Adam) and Jessica Roberson (Jason); uncle, Thomas Walker (Ashley); cousins: Jake Roberson, Joy Roberson, June Roberson, and Sebastian Walker; and multiple great aunts and great uncles.
His parents know that he is with them and smiling down on the family from Heaven in the company of all the angels and Saints, Mary the blessed Mother, and Jesus.
A service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Rev. Stephen Vacarro officiating. The burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Ryan’s memory to Cuddle Cots at cuddlingangels.com/donate.
