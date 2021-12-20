Ryland Scott Carper “Pete”, 92 of Frederick County, Virginia joined the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Pete was born on January 22, 1929, the son of Susan Blanch and Earl William Carper. Pete’s ancestors arrived in Frederick County in the late 1700s as farmers, having great respect for the land and loving the community. He grew up on the family farm and was a graduate of Stephens City High School, class of 1946. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army and stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He served as a medic and achieved the rank of Top Sergeant.
Following his service, he was employed by, and retired from, Exxon Corporation, serving as a manager in the Leesburg area. Later, he became an investor in real estate and obtained his Virginia real estate license, receiving numerous awards. In his spare time, Pete grew Christmas trees and sold them during the holidays. He was awarded both a Conservation Award and Outstanding Tree Farmer Award in 1987.
Pete was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church where he served the congregation for many years including as an Elder. He was also a member of The Gideons and helped to distribute free Bibles at the Winchester Medical Center, and at local hotels and institutions. He was a member of several non-profit and local government organizations.
In addition to his family and church activities, Pete loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing whenever possible. He believed nature is truly God’s gift to us and it is our responsibility to care for it.
Pete married the love of his life, Rebecca Virginia Loy on Apple Blossom weekend, May 2, 1951, at Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Virginia. Pete and Becky were happily married for 70 years.
Surviving with his wife is son, Barry Keith Carper (Deborah) of Winchester; grandchildren Stephanie Feltner (Josh), Jenifer Mobley (Marcus); great-grandchildren Teagan, Kinsey and Maxwell, all of the Winchester area.
Along with his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary, Bernice, Naomi, and Lucille, and brother, Loring.
All services are with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, and are private. Honorary pallbearers are Elton Fahnestock, Donald Leight and Reid Hoak.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to C-CAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
