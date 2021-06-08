S. Carroll Long

Samuel Carroll Long, 63, formerly of Yellow Spring, WV, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, VA.
Carroll was born on August 1, 1957 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late David H. and Opal Marple Long. He was a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church in Yellow Spring, WV, a 1977 graduate of Wardensville High School, a member of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. Carroll loved hunting, NASCAR especially watching Dale Earnhardt, and being with his friends and family.
Surviving are two sisters: Phyllis Wilson and Maxine Rogers (Jerry) both of Winchester, VA; two nephews: Greg Rogers (Tammy) & Butch Collier; a niece: Monica Lambert (Michael); a great-niece: Lauren Manspile (Hunter); and a great-nephew: Jared Rogers; great great-niece Reagan Manspile; great great-nephew Dax Manspile.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Janet Parrill; and a nephew: Norman Collier.
A funeral service will be held at Hebron Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Richard Moll. Interment will be at Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Lutheran Church, 25 Mosses Valley Dr., Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or Capon Valley Ruritan, PO Box 84, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
To view Carroll's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.