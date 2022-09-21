OBIT_S_Jeanie_Clark_65401-2

S. Jeanie Clark

S. Jeanie Clark S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

Services will be private.

Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon.

Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark; and a son, Terry Clark.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.maddox

funeralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.