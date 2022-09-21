S. Jeanie Clark S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon.
Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark; and a son, Terry Clark.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.