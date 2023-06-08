Sally Ann Schottroffe Sally Ann Schottroffe, 79, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lynn Care Center.
Mrs. Schottroffe was born on August 8, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to the late Earl and Mildred Donaldson Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vernon Schottroffe and sister, Gloria Haines.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan Schottroffe and Michael Schottroffe (Leslie) both of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Deanna Schottroffe of Stephens City; brother, Earl Fox Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia; two sisters, Doris Hamilton and Melissa Crone, both of Delware; three grandchildren, Anne Marie Schottroffe, Michael R. Schottroffe and Rachel Fry (Shawn); six great-grandchildren and her best friend, Meg Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guest Book atwww.nvdaily.com/obituaries
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.