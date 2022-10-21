Sally Anne Ritter
Sally Anne Ritter, 76, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab of Winchester, VA.
Sally was born December 22, 1945, in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Wilbur Atkins, Anne Orrison McIlvaine and her stepfather, “Mac” McIlvaine. Sally was a successful Real Estate Broker for forty-plus years, owning Country Properties in Leesburg, VA, and Village Properties in Great Falls, VA. She became a licensed pilot at age 40 to overcome her fear of heights. She was a true animal lover and horse enthusiast; but her greatest love was her family.
She married Thomas Allan Ritter, September 19, 1964, in McLean, VA. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2019.
Sally is survived by her children, Tracy Wenger (John Pendergast) of Linden, VA, Amy Longosky (Henry) of Bluemont, VA, Meg Ritter (Joe Dolce) of Longmont, CO, and Tommy Ritter (Allison) of Winchester; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy Kilby, Thomas Atkins, and Bruce Atkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wayside Inn in Middletown, November 20, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00PM, 7783 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645
