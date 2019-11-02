Sally Papa
Sally Papa, 68, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Papa was born in 1951 in Ozone Park, New York, daughter of the late Zoe and Howard Mathewson. She was a graduate of Matawan Regional High School in Matawan, New Jersey. Mrs. Papa was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family.
She married Louis Papa on September 22, 1973 in Union Beach, New Jersey.
Surviving with her husband are her sons, Christopher Papa (Kristi) of Powder Springs, Georgia, Joseph Papa (Sara) of Strasburg, Virginia, Michael Papa (Lindsey) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, William, Caroline and Connor; sister, Susan Mathewson of Boston, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Margery Burton and brothers, Howard and Robert Mathewson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street, SE, Vienna, Virginia 22180.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.