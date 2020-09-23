Sally Rose Brunot of Frederick County, Virginia died peacefully on September 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by family at the age of 75. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, May 21, 1945 to Samuel Randazzo and Joan Monteleone. She married Bill Brunot in 1975. Sally and Bill had two children: Jessica (Alec) and Zachary. Jessica and Alec gave her two grandchildren: Wyatt Samuel and Althea Quinn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joe Randazzo.
She pursued a career in the beauty industry and gained many outstanding credentials for her artistry in the field. She had an infinite curiosity for, and gained a mastery of, the arts. Sally was a fiercely loyal friend and loving mother to all. She was also feisty as hell and a force to be reckoned with. She was generous and caring to all those lucky enough to know her. She will be dearly missed.
No service will be held. In lieu of flowers or other such gestures, her family asks that a donation be made to assist families struggling with Alzheimer's Disease to the The Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley at http://adultcarecenter.net/ donations.
