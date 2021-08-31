Samantha Dawn Whiteman
On August 28, 2021, our beautiful, intelligent, and sassy daughter took her own life. Samantha Dawn Whiteman, also known as “Sami,” was born at the Warren Memorial Hospital on May 19, 2006, and was raised in Shenandoah County. “Scooter Mudbutt” as her dad affectionately called her, has left an enormous void in our lives.
She no longer wanted to be here on this earth. She felt she would be happier on the other side. She did not fear death and embraced it with open arms.
Per Samantha’s request, she will be buried as a memorial tree at our home. There will be no services, however condolences may be posted online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Tribute to Trent Skatepark, 626 Crystal Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657 (PayPal: Tributetot@gmail.com) or an animal shelter/rescue of one’s choice.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Samantha Dawn Whiteman.
