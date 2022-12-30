Sammie L. Wolfe
Sammie Lee Wolfe, 79, of Bluemont, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on June 4, 1943, in Tazewell, Virginia, Sammie was the daughter of Samuel James Yeatts and Margaret Virginia Scyphers Yeatts.
Sammie was an avid crafter and loved sharing her handmade creations with local communities by participating yearly at holiday bazaars and craft shows. Her creativity led to her involvement in the local Craft Club where she made strong friendships and favorite memories. When she was not crafting, she loved to spend time with her family. Sammie never knew a stranger, as every new person she met quickly became a friend. She will be missed terribly by those who had the opportunity to be a part of her life.
Before her retirement, she had a career in Office Management and proudly worked as the Office Manager of the London Fog Raincoat Factory in Baltimore, Maryland.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Texas Wolfe; her daughters, Tammy Hawkins of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Amanda Showalter (Kelly) of Culpeper, VA; and three grandchildren, Ashley Batten (Dylan) of Martinsburg, WV, Joshua Hawkins of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Seth Showalter of Culpeper, VA.
Her son-in-law, Scott Hawkins; her sister, Betty Watson; and both her mother and father preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. the day of the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online donations can be made at www.cancer.org
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
