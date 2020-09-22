Samuel Fitzgerald Williams March 12, 1940 — September 20, 2020
Sam Williams, 80, of Hampshire County died peacefully in his home on a crisp fall morning. Sam was a fisherman and general outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling the globe in search of new adventures, good meals and pristine fishing spots. Strangers were drawn to his gentle manner and were soon lifelong friends. Sam was adept at languages and spoke Spanish, German, Italian and Russian with ease. As a lifelong learner, he took up the violin and never missed an opportunity to play for family and friends.
He attended Romney High School, the University of Colorado and served in the U.S. Army. As a Chiropractor in Germany, Spain, Italy and Virginia, he cared for patients young and old before retiring to San Miguel de Allemande, Mexico where he enjoyed 15 years in the sun. Sam returned to Romney earlier this year.
Sam was the son of the late John Sharf and Virginia Clendening Williams. He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas C. Williams and John S. ‘Jack’ Williams, II. He is survived by his brother Stuart Williams of Seattle, WA, nephew Taylor Williams of Jacksonville, FL, nieces, Holland Williams of Richmond, VA, Didi Williams and Lucia Williams Slater, sister in-law Gloria Pini Williams of Italy and countless friends around the globe.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of The Panhandle, Tri-Sate Community Health, friends and neighbors, especially TK Sitar for their kindness and care.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney, WV.
Please commemorate Sam’s life, not with flowers but with a fond remembrance of your adventures together.
