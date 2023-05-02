Samuel Glass Garrett April 14, 1932 - April 26, 2023
Our father Samuel Glass Garrett, 91, of La Plata, Maryland passed away on April 26, 2023. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Samuel was preceded in death by three brothers, John Garrett, Robert Garrett Jr., Michael Garrett, and three sisters, Eunice Jenkins, Grace Edmonds, June Harrington, and parents Robert Garrett Sr. and Rosa.
Survivors include his daughters, Kim Palmer, Tammy Carson, Lisa Binns and husband James, and Sandra Pennington; grandchildren, Eugene Palmer and wife April, Christina Binns, Brittany Marteney, Nicholas Marteney, Joseph Binns, and John Pennington; great-grandchildren, Avia Palmer, Ashlyn Palmer, and Damian Pennington.
A Graveside service will be held on May 4, 2023 at 1pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions in Samuel's name may be made to SagePoint Senior Services Foundation.
