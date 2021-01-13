Samuel H. Cohen “Sam”
Samuel Harris Cohen, 24, of Boyce, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 8, 2021 after a brave and hard-fought battle with addiction.
He is survived by his parents, Jay and Kathy Cohen of Boyce; a sister, Emma of Richmond; maternal grandmother, Karen Harris of Bluemont; paternal grandparents, Mickey and Mimi Cohen of Kingston, PA; and numerous adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandfather, John Harris.
Sam was a 2014 graduate of Clarke County High School and member of Beth El Congregation where he became bar mitzvah in 2009.
He worked as a cook at Roux in Asheville, NC, on kibbutzim in Binyamina, Israel and Long Branch in Boyce, and for the past three years as a Residential Counselor at Timber Ridge School in Cross Junction, all jobs he loved.
A sweet, tender soul of a gentle nature, his well of compassion for others ran deep. He dearly loved and appreciated his family, expressing it often and freely.
Due to the pandemic, a service to celebrate Sam’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bridging the Gaps or Winchester SPCA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolence online please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
