Samuel “Jay” Pine, 60, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jay was born in Winchester, VA, in 1961 to the late Thomas Jackson and Mary Virginia Pine. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and Dowell J. Howard Trade School specializing in automotive repair. Jay ran a trailer shop in Winchester for over 27 years. He was currently at Truck & Equipment of Winchester. He loved the people he worked with and what he did every day. When Jay wasn’t at the trailer shop, he enjoyed working the fields of the family farm. Jay was a member of the American Truck Historical Society. He enjoyed attending tractor pulls, truck shows and steam engine shows. Jay loved his wife, Alice, his kids and grandbaby “B” who meant the world to him. Jay loved his dogs Oliver and Buster; they were his best friends.
He married Alice Virginia Berg (Sissy) on June 6, 1987, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Winchester. Side by side they created a life most only dream of.
Jay is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Stephanie Royston (Tyler) of Strasburg, VA, and Thomas J. Pine of Winchester, VA; granddaughter, Bailie Royston of Strasburg. A sister Terry DeHaven of Winchester, two nieces Lacey Hammond of Winchester and Halley DeHaven of Richmond, VA and one nephew OSI Special Agent Ronald Smith of Strasburg.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Come dressed as Jay knew you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Historical Truck Society, 10380 N Ambassador Dr # 101, Kansas City, MO 64153 or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
