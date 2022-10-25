Samuel Jones
Samuel Jones, age 90, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Samuel was born on April 25, 1932, in Knox County, KY, to the late Della Howard Jones and Sam T. Jones. He graduated from Knox Central High School in 1950. Samuel served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.
Upon returning from service, he attended college at Sue Bennett College, London, KY, and the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master's of Science degree. While in college he was a member of the Sigma Xi Honorary Fraternity. After graduation he spent his career as a banker in North Carolina and Virginia. He was Executive Vice President of Valley of Virginia Bankshares in Winchester, VA, at the time of his retirement. With a love of nature and farming, his avocation was owning and managing a beef cattle operation with a 400-acre farm and a herd of beef cattle. He enjoyed civic and community activities serving as President of the Northern Virginia 4H Center at Front Royal Virginia. During its inception he was the leader of a fundraiser which led to him receiving the nickname, "The Six Million Dollar Man". He served as President of the Winchester/Frederick County Chamber of Commerce for two terms, he was Chairman of the Finance Committee and taught Sunday school at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, he served on the Wayside Foundation Board, the United Fund Committee, Lord Fairfax Community College Agronomy Board, and was a member of the Winchester, VA Lions Club. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting in his free time.
After graduation from college, he married Pauline Girdler Jones of Eubank in 1958. They are the proud parents of Pastor Samuel Kemp Jones (Ann) of Oshkosh, WI. They have one grandson, Riley Carlton Jones.
After retirement the Joneses moved to Somerset, KY, in 2003 where he was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Glen Gover Sunday school class. He was a member of the Somerset Fitness Center Board of Directors, and he continued to enjoy golf and other sports activities. He was an avid Wildcats fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Rev. Samuel Kemp Jones, daughter-in-law Ann and grandson Riley Carlton Jones of Oshkosh, WI, one brother, Willard Jones of Somerset, KY, and one sister-in-law, Shirley Tetters Jones of Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and a host of friends and relatives who mourn his passing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Somerset, KY.
His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Basil officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the First United Methodist Church.
