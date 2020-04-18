Samuel Milton Herbaugh, Sr., 77, of Martinsburg, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born July 30, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Howard and Maxine Herbaugh.
Samuel was well known for his roofing business in Winchester, VA.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa and husband, Scott and Judith and husband, David Miller; grandchildren, Neal Bishop, Jeremy Riley, Brandy Bishop, Tamara Bishop, Jarin Jenkins, Tehya Herbaugh, and Destiny Herbaugh; great grandchildren, Raven Bishop and Carter Riley; four sisters, Audrey Shiflett, Marie McCarter, Rebecca Oates and Deborah Dart; and five brothers, Ed, Bob, Jerry, Johnny and George Herbaugh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Samuel Milton Herbaugh, Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Stead and Ellie Russell.
Service and interment will be private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
