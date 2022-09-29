Samuel “Sam” Belton Gunter Sr.
Samuel “Sam” Belton Gunter Sr., 78, of Boyce, VA, passed away September 26, 2022, at his home. He was born April 15, 1944, in Wagener, SC, the son of the late Clarence and Laura Mae (Yonce) Gunter. Mr. Gunter was a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Mr. Gunter was employed as the Chief Financial Officer of Belvedere Management Co. in Middleburg, VA, until his retirement in 2017.
Mr. Gunter married Elizabeth Kay Kirkland on September 14, 1963, in West Columbia, SC, and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2017.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosalin Laird.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Helen G. Lawyer (Clinton); two sons, Samuel Belton Gunter (Toni) and Shandon Benjamin Gunter (Linda Bess); his grandchildren, Kelly Cabana (Joshua), Kimberly Ford (Carson), Benjamin Lawyer (Maris), William Lawyer (Carmen), Trey Gunter, Haley Gunter, and Beth Gunter; and his four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday, September 30, from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 11:00am at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Rd, Winchester, VA 22602. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions in memory of Sam may be sent to: FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), 8925 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182.
