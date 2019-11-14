Samuel T. Triplett, Jr.
Samuel “Tommy” T. Triplett, Jr., 48, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Triplett was born in 1971 in Winchester, the son of Joan E. Triplett and the late Samuel T. Triplett, Sr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School. Tommy was the owner/operator of Bandit Racing LLC. He enjoyed all types of racing, especially Go-Kart racing, cooking, grilling, and hanging out with his friends. He was a member of the Boyce United Methodist Church.
Tommy married Melissa D. Lockhart on February 14, 2007 in Winchester.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a daughter, Samantha E. “Sami” Triplett; sisters, Karen Triplett (George), Miki Edge (George), and Terry Harper (Tony); brothers, Jerry Triplett (Monica), Ritchie Triplett (Libby), and Kenny Triplett (Sheryl); and many loving nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 18th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Omps, South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Samantha Triplett: College Fund, % BB&T Bank, 115 North Cameron Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
R.I.P. my friend. I will always remember our good memories together.
