Sandi Pulizzi, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away gently on May 4, 2020 at her home in Ruckersville, Virginia and has rejoined her cherished husband Jack.
Formerly an executive secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce and several Washington, DC law firms, Sandi spent her decades crafting, gardening, reading, and caring for those around her. Sandi was a master crafter and artist. Stained glass, painting, card and wreath making, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking... her work continues to brighten the homes of her family members and other loved ones. She also was an amazing cook, and her recipes will be in our families for generations to come. Sandi was an active member of the Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester and worked in numerous ways to better her local community. She was a joyous and generous woman with a big smile and an infectious laugh.
Sandi was dearly loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind countless close friends; her six children, Heather, Keary, Scott, Mike, John, and Diane; and her 17 grandchildren.
There will be a closed casket viewing for Sandi from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville, Virginia. Honoring social distancing, seating will be provided for 10 people or less. She will be interned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A small graveside service without seating will be provided through Crouse Funeral Home in Williamsport. Online messages and flowers can be sent to either funeral home.
A celebratory service for family and friends will be planned in the future in Winchester, Virginia. Additional details are available on the Ryan Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.