Sandra Cloonan Daily, 77, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Sandra was born August 26, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA. She married Jerome R. Daily in Baltimore, MD on January 2, 1965. She worked as an Instructional Aide for Frederick County Public Schools NREP. Sandra attended and taught CCD at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She also enjoyed volunteering with the local Girl Scouts for over forty years and being on the Stephens City town council for 8 years.
She is survived by her children; Lance Daily (Kelly) of Forest Grove, OR, Valentina Capps of Stephens City, Sean Daily (Claudia) of Hopewell, VA, Erin Malloy (Jason) of Stephens City, and Kelly Gielstra (Simon) of West Palm Beach, FL; thirty-one grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Along with her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Cloonan (Valentina), three grandchildren; brother, Anotola Mamaeff and sister, Lydia Yon.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with a rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NREP, 1481 Senseny Rd, Winchester, VA, 22602 or Muscular Dystrophy, 11800 Sunrise Valley Dr, Suite 1210, Reston, VA, 20191
