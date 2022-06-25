Sandra Henry "Dee Dee" Cassidy
Sandra Henry "Dee Dee" Cassidy of White Post died Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born June 12, 1955, in Winchester, the daughter of Robert and Betty Shaffer Henry.
She was married to Edward C. Cassidy for 32 years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Professionally, she had worked as a bioenergenetics and addiction counselor.
She enjoyed family time with her grandchildren, reading and going to the beach.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Jason Huntsberry of Dallas TX, D. Nathan Huntsberry of Kentucky, and Brad Huntsberry and his wife, Jennifer of Stephens City; five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; sisters, Brenda Milhon, Debbie Phelps and her husband Ronnie, and Trisha Iser and her husband, Bob and a large extended family.
Her brother, Bob Henry, preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Mike Pettry. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
