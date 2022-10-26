Sandra Jewel (Chappell) Cumpiano “Princess Jewel”
Sandra Jewel (Chappell) Cumpiano, 64, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Sandie was born in 1958 in Texas, the daughter of the late Claude and Ruth Chappell. She received her Associate's Degree in English from Santa Barbara City College.
Sandie married David Roland Cumpiano on June 25, 1989, in California.
She is survived by her husband, David; sons, Adam David Cumpiano (Jaci) of Albany, OR, Mark Gary Chappell (Rosette) of Tampa, FL, and Lucas Earl Cumpiano (Lisa) of Bunker Hill, WV; grandchildren, Alyssa Cumpiano, Cayden Cumpiano, Samantha Cumpiano, David Cumpiano, Billy Cumpiano, Grayson Cumpiano, Cyrus Cumpiano, Markus Cumpiano and Hunter Cumpiano; great-granddaughter, Adia Rose Calderon; sisters, Fay Dozier of Oregon, Kathy Dewaele of Montana, Brenda Horne of Montana, Rhonda Mills of Montana and brother, Brad “Rocky” Chappell, of Montana.
Sandie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Chappell.
Services for Sandie will be celebrations throughout the United States. Location’s TBD.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.