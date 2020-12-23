Sandra K. Massey, 70, of Stephenson, died Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mrs. Massey was born June 27, 1950 in Cumberland, MD; the daughter of the late Jack R. Miller, Sr. and Rosalee Painter Miller Post. She worked as a nurse's aide at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands William N. Kenney, Philip E. Frye, Gary Lee Massey, and a brother Jack R. Miller, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Ginger V. Pumphrey of Culpepper, VA and William R. "Skip" Frye of Winchester; three grandchildren; and one sister, Deborah A. Robertson of Cumberland, MD.
Friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev. Nathan Townley officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
