Sandra Kay Puckett Palmer Sandra Kay Puckett Palmer, 75, of Charles Town passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Shenandoah Center.
Born February 27, 1947, in Kingsport, TN, she was the daughter of the late Joseph “Harold” Puckett and Bertha G. Dotson Puckett.
She is survived by her husband Carol David Palmer; one son, John W. Madagan Jr.; one stepson, Shawn Cross; three grandchildren, Alexandra Madagan, Althea Madagan and Caleb Madagan; one stepgrandson, Shay Cross; and two sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Kuser, and Betty Jo Harmison.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Carl Puckett.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Chaplain Tony Pirrone officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org)
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.Brown
