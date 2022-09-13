Sandra Kay Yates Sandra Kay Yates, 77, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Yates will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Riverview Cemetery, with Pastor Bobby Funkhouser officiating.
Kay was born in Winchester, VA, on November 24, 1944, a daughter of the late Russell Wilson and Lottie Mae Wisecarver Yates Sr. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and retired from Winchester Medical Center where she worked as a Respiratory Therapist for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers Sonny Yates and Dwight Yates.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews Allison Martin of Strasburg, VA, Christian Yates of Salem, VA, Tracie Short and Jennifer Benson of Fredericksburg, VA; sisters-in-law Sally Yates of Strasburg, VA, and Teri Yates of Fredericksburg, VA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassion and care during Kay’s illness.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Sandra Kay Yates.
