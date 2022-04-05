Sandra L. Plotner (Christian)
Sandra L. Plotner, 75, passed away March 31, 2022, at her home in Lyndhurst, VA, with her daughter Cassandra by her side. She was born on Sept 15, 1946, in Martinsburg, WV, but spent most of her life in Winchester, VA. She leaves behind one daughter, Cassandra Gardner; one granddaughter, Randi Strosnider; and many, many friends and family members.
No services are set at this time but there will be one at a future date. Please make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may share condolences atmcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
