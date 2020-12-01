It is with both sadness and joy that we announce that Sandra Lee Ritter Bowen, 74, of Stephens City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born September 7, 1946 in Winchester to Clinton and Peggy Carson Ritter, Sandy grew up in Kernstown and graduated from James Wood High School in 1964. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Ferrum College, a Bachelor of Arts from Bridgewater College, and a Master's in Education from the University of Virginia. For 31 years she was a beloved elementary school teacher, primarily teaching third grade. She taught at five different elementary schools over the course of her career, including: E. Wilson Morrison and Leslie Fox Keyser in Warren County, Apple Pie Ridge in Frederick County, and Freedom Hill and Dranesville in Fairfax County. She held her students to high standards and created an engaging classroom, where she loved reading to her students, teaching cursive, telling stories, and taking them on field trips. In the 1980s, she annually hosted all third-grade students at her family farm for hayrides, games, and lunch. She mentored and served as a guiding hand to new teachers.
In spite of life's challenges, Sandy maintained a zest for life and a positive outlook. She enjoyed playing golf, reading novels and watching movies. She was a certified scuba diver and was also an avid radio operator as a member of both the FCC Amateur Radio League and the Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club. She was an active church member throughout her life and most recently attended Macedonia United Methodist Church in Stephens City.
Her children recall how she loved to sing and how moving a voice she had when she performed at church services and other events. She was known as "Nana" by her beloved grandchildren, who remember her kindness and affinity for telling her childhood stories. Among her dear friends, Sandy was known for her strength, her wonderful sense of humor and her ability to encourage others. She worked tirelessly to help others with their physical needs, but even more than that was passionate about helping others to work through personal challenges and grow closer to the Lord. She impacted many through her story of hope and perseverance.
She is survived by her children, Edward Bowen, III of Lawrence, KS, and Mary Chiu and her husband Jonathan of Purcellville; grandchildren, Samuel and Lily Chiu; brother Clinton Ritter, Jr. (Debbie) of Winchester, George Ritter (Sherry) of Front Royal and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her daughter, Carrie Virginia Bowen, and a brother, Leslie Daniel Ritter preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's name can be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Interment will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.