Sandra Lynn Walther
Sandra Lynn Walther, 61, of Winchester, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her residence.
She was born October 16, 1960, in Arlington, the daughter of Nancy McGuire Burns.
She was married to John R. Walther for 37 years.
Sandra will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She loved gardening, flowers, cooking, and playing cards with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Danielle Steele and her husband Colby, both of Arlington.
Her mother and siblings, Barbara Cockrill and Daniel Burns, preceded her in death.
Friends will be received 2:00-4:00p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
