Sandra Manuel

Sandra was born on Christmas Eve in 1948 in Washington D.C. to parents Hylton and Marjorie Wilkerson. She grew up in Vienna, Virginia, and later moved with her parents to Fauquier County in her late teens. Sandra attended Virginia Tech and in her second year she met the love of her life, Fauquier native, Douglas Manuel. The couple were married within 3 months of meeting one another and remained married until his passing on July 6, 2016. The couple settled near Paris, Virginia, and proceeded to have four daughters within the next 5 years. Sandra worked as an accountant for several companies in Loudoun and Fauquier counties during her career. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, her family, photography, going to the beach and caring for her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Michelle, Lisa, Kim, and Mandy and their spouses; her grandchildren and their spouses Victoria and Hayden Arrington, Makayla and Colter Assiniwai, Mackenzie and Will Pope, Quinton Thomas, and Isabella Tobares; great-grandchildren Kinley, Hailie, and Addie Arrington. Sandra also leaves behind sisters Janet Smith and Susan Werner. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and husband, Douglas Manuel.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Tuesday April 19, 2022, in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed atwww.moserfuneralhome.com
