Sandra Mary Priestley Burkart (Sandy)
Sandra Mary Priestley Burkart (Sandy), 54, of Strasburg, VA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14 after fiercely battling breast cancer since 2015.
Sandy was born on September 29, 1968, to Robert and Dorothy Priestley in Frankfurt, Germany. She leaves her husband, Scott Burkart, and their two daughters, Alyssa Marie, 19, and Sarah Rebekah, 16, of Strasburg, VA.
She graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School, Schenectady, NY, Paul Smiths College in Saranac Lake, NY, and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC. She started her own company, Business and Bookkeeping Services, LLC, and grew the company over the years.
Sandy knew the love of God and, in turn, loved others and shared Him with them. She established a Bible study and a Facebook page through which she supported fellow cancer survivors. She was giving, strong, energetic, and hard-working. She enjoyed jogging, hiking, camping, and especially fun time with her family. Her vivacious personality, positivity, and loving nature will be missed by family and countless friends and acquaintances around the world whose lives she touched.
Besides her husband, daughters, and parents of Pocasset, MA, Sandy leaves her brother, Robert F. Priestley, also of Strasburg, VA, her grandmother, Lorna B. Priestley of Peabody, MA, her parents-in-law, Harold and Iris Burkart of The Villages, Florida, cousins, aunts, uncles, and Burkart in-laws.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 1, beginning with visitation at 9:30 am and services at 11:00 am at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Believe Big (www.believebig.org
), 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza I, Suite 100, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.
