Sandra Meyer Houser
Sandra Meyer “Sandi” Houser, 75, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Houser was born in 1947 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Doris Virginia and John Kenneth Meyer. She was an events coordinator with Hope Haven Women’s Shelter in Virginia Beach and retired from Ministry Services.
Mrs. Houser was an active member of Strasburg SDA Church, Strasburg, VA. Sandi was a very selfless, giving person caring for others especially the elderly.
Surviving are her daughters, Lisa Houser-Bush of Arlington, VA, Kimberly Johnson of St. Augustine, FL, and Janet Byrd (Scott) of Kershaw, SC; grandchildren, Heather Congo of St. Johns, FL, Kevin Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Kelsie Moses of Tampa, FL, Alexander Johnson of St. Augustine, FL, Dustin Byrd, Bradley Byrd and Savannah Byrd, all of Kershaw, SC; great-grandchildren, Dylan Congo, Levy Byrd, Dawson Byrd, Madelyn Byrd, Harper Congo, Hailey Congo, Eden Mock, Thea-Grace Mock; sisters, Wanda Kimiewicz of Manassas, VA, Lorna Sgro of Salisbury, MD.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Paula Dumler.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stasburg SDA Church with Pastor Wirmin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sandi’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
