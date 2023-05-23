Sandra O. Kerns Sandra O. Kerns, 76 of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.
Sandy was born in 1946 in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Owens. She graduated from Fort Mill High School and became a LPN after graduating from Dowell J. Howard. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing from Shenandoah University and worked as a traveling registered nurse. Sandy enjoyed crossword puzzles, games, going to the races and was an avid reader. She really enjoyed cooking for her friends and family.
She married Ronald Earl Kerns on December 14, 1964 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2007.
Sandy is survived by her sons, Ronald E. Kerns, II (Tracie) of Charles Town, WV, Rodney A. Kerns (Brenda) of Martinsburg, WV; step-daughter, Tammy Lynn (Keith) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Edward Kerns (Jacklyn), Rachel Kerns, Ian Kerns, Brooklyn Kerns, Elijah Kerns, Iain Dickinson, Colin Dickinson, Marshall Kerns (Jessica), Jennifer Baumann, Terry Seal, Jr., Keith Lynn, II; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Lippold (George) of Tucson, AZ and brother, Charles Owens, Jr. (Sherry) of TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-son, Floyd David Kerns and sister, Dorothy E. Owens.
A visitation will be held for Sandy on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 12 pm with a service to follow at 1 pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A private interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Sandra’s family would like to encourage casual dress for her services.
Pallbearers will be, Ryein Kerns, Justin Scott, Iain Dickinson, Colin Dickinson, Trevor Mitchell, Ian Kerns and Dominick Kerns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sandy to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA, 22603.
